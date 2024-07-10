Singapore stock benchmark heads for six-year high since June 2018 on earnings hopes

Singapore’s stocks are poised for a six-year high as investor optimism rises ahead of the upcoming earnings season.

The Straits Times Index climbed as much as 0.6% on Wednesday, set for the highest close since June 2018. Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust and DBS Group Holdings Ltd. were among the biggest gainers on the gauge.

Also Read | ED summons YouTuber Elvish Yadav on July 23 for questioning in snake venom case