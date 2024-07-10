Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Singapore stock benchmark heads for six-year high since June 2018 on earnings hopes

Singapore stock benchmark heads for six-year high since June 2018 on earnings hopes

Bloomberg

Singapore stocks are are set for a six-year high as investor optimism grows ahead of earnings season. The Straits Times Index is up 0.6% for the highest close since June 2018.

File image: Pedestrians walk near the headquarters of Singapore Exchange Ltd., SGX Centre 1, center, in Singapore

Singapore’s stocks are poised for a six-year high as investor optimism rises ahead of the upcoming earnings season.

The Straits Times Index climbed as much as 0.6% on Wednesday, set for the highest close since June 2018. Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust and DBS Group Holdings Ltd. were among the biggest gainers on the gauge.

Shares of major banks have risen to record highs in recent weeks amid optimism over dividend payouts as higher interest rates help profitability. Local firms are expected to start reporting second quarter results starting end of July.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.