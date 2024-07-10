Singapore stocks are are set for a six-year high as investor optimism grows ahead of earnings season. The Straits Times Index is up 0.6% for the highest close since June 2018.

The Straits Times Index climbed as much as 0.6% on Wednesday, set for the highest close since June 2018. Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust and DBS Group Holdings Ltd. were among the biggest gainers on the gauge.

Shares of major banks have risen to record highs in recent weeks amid optimism over dividend payouts as higher interest rates help profitability. Local firms are expected to start reporting second quarter results starting end of July. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

