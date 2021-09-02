Singapore will become the first major financial hub in Asia to allow blank-check companies to list.

On Thursday, the Singapore Exchange released new rules for special-purpose acquisition companies to be listed on its main board, concluding a monthslong consultation process just as American regulators step up scrutiny of the investment vehicles.

The framework follows a public consultation launched in March. The most marked revision to the draft rules, after considering feedback from investment firms, banks, lawyers and others, was halving the minimum market capitalization requirement of a SPAC to 150 million Singapore dollars, or the equivalent of about $111.6 million.

“We want the SPAC process to result in good target companies listed on SGX, providing investors with more choice and opportunities," Tan Boon Gin, chief executive of the exchange’s regulatory arm, said in a statement.

The revised market-cap threshold is more in line with that in the U.S., where the floor for listing on boards run by the Nasdaq Stock Market and the New York Stock Exchange ranges from $50 million to $100 million.

The threshold strikes a balance between attracting high-quality sponsors and ensuring the businesses to be merged with the SPACs remain sizable, the SGX said. In a SPAC, a sponsor refers to the management team of the shell company that is given the task of finding another company, also known as a target, to merge with.

SPACs are shell companies that first raise money from public investors and list on stock exchanges, then hunt for private companies to merge with. They have been touted as a more streamlined alternative to initial public offerings and for a time, they took Wall Street by storm. However, since April, a more critical attitude from the Securities and Exchange Commission has put new issuances on ice.

Singapore’s framework formalizes some common U.S. market practices into rules that attempt to protect investor interests. For example, it requires SPACs to merge with an operating business within two years of listing, with a one-year extension in certain cases.

It also includes a number of provisions that reflect heightened scrutiny in the U.S. on issues like financial projections made by companies that merge with SPACs, as well as the accounting treatment for warrants, which are a common part of deal structures. For instance, disclosures and due diligence for companies intending to merge with SPACs in Singapore must be at the same level as IPOs.

Requirements like this will “increase sponsors’ skin in the game and their alignment with shareholders’ interest," Mr. Tan said in the statement.

The exchange and other market participants expect the new rules to bring a string of deals to Singapore. The consultation was launched shortly after The Wall Street Journal reported that Grab Holdings Inc., a Southeast Asian ride-hailing giant based in Singapore, was planning to go public in the U.S. via a SPAC—showing this deal structure has appeal for some large businesses in Southeast Asia.

“We are actively engaging with potential sponsors and are expecting a robust pipeline of Asian-focused SPACs," said Mohamed Nasser Ismail, the exchange’s head of equity capital markets.

Frank Troise, chief executive of Singapore-based SoHo Advisors, a boutique advisory firm, said: “There is going to be a flurry of SPAC activities coming to Singapore. We’ve seen serial U.S. sponsors who pulled back U.S. listing efforts and are now shifting their focus here."

Elsewhere in the region, both South Korea and Malaysia allow SPAC listings, but neither market has hosted a deal in years, according to Dealogic data. The Hong Kong stock exchange, which has seen a boom in Chinese IPOs, was asked by the city’s government early this year to explore allowing SPACs.

The exchange, which spent years ridding itself of shell companies that have low trading volumes or, in some cases, have allowed problematic companies to join the market, hasn’t provided any update on its plans to introduce SPACs.

The new rules represent a “significant strategic step forward for SGX relative to Hong Kong," Mr. Troise said.

