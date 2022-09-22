Singapore-based FII buys stake in small-cap company. Stock hits upper circuit2 min read . Updated: 22 Sep 2022, 11:16 AM IST
- Singapore-based FII Nav Capital VCC- Nav Capital Emerging Star Fund has bought 12,000 shares of the BSE SME stock
Singapore-based foreign institutional investor Nav Capital VCC- Nav Capital Emerging Star Fund has bought stake in small-cap company EP Biocomposites Ltd. After this stock market newsbreak, EP Biocomposites shares opened with an upside gap in early morning deals and hit upper circuit within few minutes of the opening bell.