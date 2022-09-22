Singapore-based FII buys stake in small-cap company. Stock hits upper circuit

Multibagger IPO

This BSE stock was listed on the BSE SME exchange on 13th September 2022 and it has been hitting upper circuit from the date of its listing. The public issue was launched in August 2022 at a price band of ₹126 per equity share. The issue opened at ₹160.25 per share levels, delivering listing premium of near 27 per cent to the lucky allottees. So, the public issue has emerged an almost multibagger IPOs being produced by the Indian stock market in 2022. If an allottee is still holing this stock after allotment, its ₹126 per share investment has surged to ₹236.55, near 90 per cent higher from its issue price.