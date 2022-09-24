Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Singapore-based FII buys stake in this multibagger penny stock. Do you own?

Singapore-based FII buys stake in this multibagger penny stock. Do you own?

Multibagger penny stock: Singapore-based FII has bought 1.10 shares of the small-cap stock paying 11.40 apiece.
2 min read . 12:46 PM ISTAsit Manohar

  • Multibagger penny stock has risen 330 per cent in last two years

Multibagger stock: Singapore-based foreign institutional investor (FII) NAV Capital VCC — NAV Capital Emerging Star Fund has bought stake in this microcap company. The FII has bought 1.10 lakh shares of this penny stock on 22nd September 2022. As per the bulk deals information available on BSE website, the FII bought these shares of the company paying 11.40 apiece. This means, the Singapore-based FII has invested 12,54,000 or 12.54 lakh in this micro-cap company.

After the outbreak of this stock market news on Dalal Street, this multibagger penny stock witnessed spurt in volume and hit new lifetime high of 13.50 apiece on Thursday session. The rally continued in this small-cap stock on Friday and despite bloodbath on Dalal Street, this penny stock surged to the tune of 10 per cent and closed at 12.95 apiece levels.

Gujarat Hy Spin share price history

In last one month, this BSE listed penny stock has surged from 11.50 to 12.95 apiece levels, giving 12 per cent return to its shareholders. In last six months, this micro-cap stock has risen from 9.85 to 12.95 per share levels, recording around 30 per cent rise in this period. In year-to-date (YTD) time, this penny stock has risen from 7.86 to 12.95 levels, ascending to the tune of 65 per cent in 2022. In last one year, this penny stock has doubled shareholders money after rising from 6.40 to 12.95 apiece levels. So, this penny stock is one of the multibagger penny stock that Indian stock market has produced in last few years, especially post-Covid rebound.

Similarly, in last two years, this stock has risen from around 3 to 12.95 apiece levels delivering to the tune of 330 per cent return to its shareholders.

On Friday, this multibagger penny stock ended with a market cap of 21 crore and its trade volume on Friday was 10,000. Book value per share of this stock is 11.57. Its 52-week high is 13.50 whereas its 52-week low is 5.05 apiece.

