Singapore-based FII buys stake in this multibagger penny stock. Do you own?

Gujarat Hy Spin share price history

In last one month, this BSE listed penny stock has surged from ₹11.50 to ₹12.95 apiece levels, giving 12 per cent return to its shareholders. In last six months, this micro-cap stock has risen from ₹9.85 to ₹12.95 per share levels, recording around 30 per cent rise in this period. In year-to-date (YTD) time, this penny stock has risen from ₹7.86 to ₹12.95 levels, ascending to the tune of 65 per cent in 2022. In last one year, this penny stock has doubled shareholders money after rising from ₹6.40 to ₹12.95 apiece levels. So, this penny stock is one of the multibagger penny stock that Indian stock market has produced in last few years, especially post-Covid rebound.