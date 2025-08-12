Singapore-based FII raises stake in THIS realty stock to 40% by investing ₹750 crore

Kolte-Patil Developers share price traded over 2% higher on Tuesday amid strong buying interest. The smallcap stock rallied as much as 2.37% to ₹417.35 apiece on the BSE.

Singapore-based foreign institutional investor BREP Asia III India Holding Co VII Pte. Ltd., along with its affiliates Blackstone Real Estate Partners Asia III L.P. and Blackstone Real Estate Partners (Offshore) X.TE-F (AIV) L.P., has increased its stake in Kolte-Patil Developers to 40% through an off-market transaction.

According to the stock exchange filing, the acquirers purchased 2,27,96,353 equity shares of the Pune-based real estate company on August 11, 2025 from promoter group members, including Rajesh Anirudha Patil, Naresh Anirudha Patil, Milind Digambar Kolte, and others.

The shares were acquired at ₹329 apiece, taking the total deal value to nearly ₹750 crore.

Prior to the transaction, the acquirers collectively held 1,26,75,685 shares, representing 14.29% of Kolte-Patil’s equity. Following the acquisition, their stake has risen to 3,54,72,038 shares, or 40% of the company’s equity capital.

The transaction marks a significant increase in Blackstone’s presence in Kolte-Patil Developers, reflecting growing institutional interest in India’s real estate sector amid strong demand for housing and commercial spaces.

Kolte-Patil Developers Share Price Performance Kolte-Patil Developers share price has fallen 9% in one month, but the realty stock has rallied 22% in three months. The smallcap stock has gained 40% in six months, and 16% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. Kolte-Patil Developers shares have surged 56% in three years, and have delivered multibagger returns of 158% in five years.

At 12:25 PM, Kolte-Patil Developers share price was trading 1.93% higher at ₹415.50 apiece on the BSE.