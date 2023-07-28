Singapore-based FII remains steady in this small-cap financial stock

Singapore-based FII remains steady in this small-cap financial stock2 min read 28 Jul 2023, 11:59 AM IST
Small-cap stock at ₹50: Nomura Singapore remains steady as a long-term investor, holding 1.27% stake in the company, while Aviator EMS booked partial profit
Small-cap stock at ₹50: TruCap Finance shares are one of those small-cap stocks, which is priced around ₹50 apiece levels. This small-cap financial stock is one of those rare stocks that are FII's favourite. Foreign institutional investors like Nomura Singapore and Aviator are long term investors in this small-cap stock which has a market cap of around ₹590 crore. As per the shareholding pattern of the small-cap financial company for April to June 2023 quarter, Singapore-based FII, Nomura Singapore has remained steady in this small-cap company during Q1FY24.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×