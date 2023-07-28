Singapore-based FII remains steady in this small-cap financial stock

Small-cap stock at ₹50: TruCap Finance shares are one of those small-cap stocks, which is priced around ₹50 apiece levels. This small-cap financial stock is one of those rare stocks that are FII's favourite. Foreign institutional investors like Nomura Singapore and Aviator are long term investors in this small-cap stock which has a market cap of around ₹590 crore. As per the shareholding pattern of the small-cap financial company for April to June 2023 quarter, Singapore-based FII, Nomura Singapore has remained steady in this small-cap company during Q1FY24.

TruCap Finance shareholding pattern

According to shareholding pattern of TruCap Finance Ltd for April to June 2023 quarter, Nomura Singapore holds 14,75,000 company shares, which is 1.27 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. Comparing TruCap Finance shareholding pattern of Q1FY24 with the shareholding pattern of the company for Q4Fy23, the Singapore-based FII is holding same 14,75,000 company shares or 1.27 per cent stake in the company. This means, the FII has kept its faith in the company during April to June 2023 quarter despite share moving from around ₹45 apiece levels to ₹66.50 apiece levels in recently ended June 2023 quarter.

However, other foreign investor Aviator Emerging Market Fund (EMF) booked partial profit in the small-cap stock after such sharp rise in the scrip. As per the latest shareholding pattern of the company, Aviator EMS holds 5.99 per cent stake in the financial company that stood at 6.07 per cent in March 2023 quarter.

TruCap Finance Ltd caters to the financing needs of MSMEs. The company's objective is to empower these enterprises by providing them with the necessary financial resources to grow and thrive. The small-cap financial company has disbursed around ₹2.61 billion in the quarter ended June’23against near ₹2.37 billion in Mar’23 and around ₹1.64 billion in Jun’22 translating to an AUM in excess of close to ₹6.5 billion with over 65,000+ active borrowers. Cumulatively, the company has disbursed around ₹20.8 billion to more than 1,90,000 borrowers over the last five years.

The company adopted a strategic roadmap in August 2021 to prioritize co-lending and BC partnerships with large lenders in Lending as a Service (L-a-a-S) to make the balance sheet capital efficient and more profitable. In L-a-a-S, TruCap has partnered with HDFC Bank, DCB Bank, Central Bank of India, Shivalik Small Finance Bank, and UGRO Capital. The share of loan-book attributed to L-a-a-S Partnerships has risen from 1% in FY’22 to over 30% in June’23.

The small-cap stock around ₹50 apiece has been investing to build a formidable distribution ecosystem by setting up Dhanvarsha branches in a cluster-based approach. The company opened 31 branches in the first quarter of this fiscal year (operating as brand Dhanvarsha – powered by TRU), including 7 new branches in Rajasthan, marking its entry in the state. This takes the total branch count to 103 branches at the end of the quarter. The company has its presence in the States of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Goa, Delhi NCR, Punjab, and now Rajasthan. More than 75% of its branch presence is in tier 2/tier 3/tier 4 towns.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

