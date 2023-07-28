Singapore-based FII remains steady in this small-cap financial stock

TruCap Finance Ltd caters to the financing needs of MSMEs. The company's objective is to empower these enterprises by providing them with the necessary financial resources to grow and thrive. The small-cap financial company has disbursed around ₹2.61 billion in the quarter ended June’23against near ₹2.37 billion in Mar’23 and around ₹1.64 billion in Jun’22 translating to an AUM in excess of close to ₹6.5 billion with over 65,000+ active borrowers. Cumulatively, the company has disbursed around ₹20.8 billion to more than 1,90,000 borrowers over the last five years.