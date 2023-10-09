Singapore-based FII buys stake in multibagger stock Balu Forge despite 250% YTD rally
Multibagger stock: Singapore-based FII Sixteenth Street Asian Gems Fund has bought 25 lakh shares of the company
Multibagger stock: Balu Forge Industries shares are one of those small-cap stocks on Dalal Street that has delivered stellar return to its shareholders in recent times. This BSE listed stock has surged from around ₹66.50 to ₹220 apiece levels, delivering 250 per cent return to its shareholders. So, this small-cap stock is one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has delivered in 2023. However, it seems that some FIIs still feel that the multibagger stock has some more steam left in it.
