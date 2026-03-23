One way or the other, an extended West Asia war will impact earnings growth, said Ajay Tyagi, senior executive vice president and head of Equity at UTI Asset Management Co.
‘If markets remain flat or correct further, SIP flows may slow down’
SummaryWhile UTI AMC's Ajay Tyagi views large-cap valuations as reaching a ‘comfort zone’ after recent corrections, he cautions that domestic SIP inflows are cyclical and may slow if market returns remain flat.
One way or the other, an extended West Asia war will impact earnings growth, said Ajay Tyagi, senior executive vice president and head of Equity at UTI Asset Management Co.
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