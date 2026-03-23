‘If markets remain flat or correct further, SIP flows may slow down’

Domestic mutual funds have been buying while foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sell. Is the geopolitical risk already priced in?

We have a limited understanding of where the war is going; even the US likely miscalculated the toughness of Iran’s retaliation. History shows these conflicts last longer than expected—the Russia-Ukraine war has lasted four years, and the Hamas conflict over two. To say geopolitics is already ‘baked in’ is incorrect. If the war continues, there will be consequences for energy prices and sourcing; we are already seeing trouble with LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) supply. We cannot say today's prices represent the ‘worst-case scenario’.