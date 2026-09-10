SIP inflows hit record high in August: Can Indian stock market investors keep the momentum going?

Monthly systematic investment plan (SIP) contributions into mutual funds reached a record high of ₹32,297 crore in August, highlighting the continued willingness of Indian investors to stay invested despite volatility in equity markets. According to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) on Thursday, August contributions rose from ₹31,115 crore in July.

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The latest figure marked an increase of ₹1,182 crore, or 3.8%, from July. August SIP contributions were also around 14% higher than the ₹28,265 crore collected in August 2025.

The record inflow came even as benchmark equity indices weakened during August. The Nifty 50 declined 1.2%, while the Sensex fell 1.5%, bringing an end to their two-month winning run. According to Shashwat Singh, Fundamental Analyst at Bajaj Broking, the record SIP figure is particularly notable because it came against the backdrop of falling headline indices.

Meanwhile, the mutual fund industry recorded 66.39 lakh new SIP registrations during August, while 53.82 lakh SIPs were discontinued during the month.

Singh also noted that monthly collections have remained within a relatively narrow range for several months, without the slowdown that some investors had anticipated after two strong years.

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Will this trend continue? The resilience of SIP flows comes as investors continue to focus on long-term wealth creation rather than short-term market movements.

Himanshu Srivastava, Principal, Manager Research, Morningstar Investment Research India, said sustained flows demonstrate the resilience of domestic investors and their willingness to look beyond near-term market volatility.

“Systematic investing through SIPs, growing awareness of mutual funds as a long-term wealth-creation vehicle, and confidence in India's longer-term economic and corporate earnings prospects continue to provide a strong foundation for equity fund flows,” said Himanshu Srivastava, Principal, Manager Research, Morningstar Investment Research India.

Srivastava attributed the continued strength in flows to systematic investing, increasing awareness of mutual funds as a long-term wealth-creation vehicle and confidence in India's longer-term economic and corporate earnings prospects.

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However, the outlook is not without risks. Geopolitical developments, crude-oil volatility and uncertainty surrounding global interest rates remain important near-term variables and could keep markets volatile. Against this backdrop, continued investment discipline and diversified allocation remain important rather than chasing recent performance.

Saugata Chatterjee, President and Deputy CEO, Nippon India Mutual Fund, highlighted another encouraging feature of the August data — the continued growth in industry folios, which indicates that mutual funds are reaching a wider investor base.

Chatterjee said the combination of record-high SIP contributions and a moderating stoppage ratio further demonstrates the growing discipline among Indian investors.

The latest data therefore points to a sustained SIP culture even as equity markets face periodic bouts of volatility. With monthly contributions continuing to remain strong, the key question for investors is whether this consistency can continue if geopolitical risks, crude prices and global interest-rate uncertainty intensify.

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Equity MF Data According to the latest data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), mutual fund investors put ₹29,328.62 crore into equity schemes in August, an 18.7% increase from July.

Small-cap funds led the key market-cap categories, attracting ₹7,973.33 crore in August, up from ₹7,767.50 crore in July. Mid-cap funds received ₹6,989.40 crore, compared with ₹6,192.31 crore a month earlier. Large and mid-cap funds attracted ₹3,872.79 crore, while flexi-cap funds received ₹5,059.42 crore.

Gold ETFs saw net inflows of ₹2,596.70 crore, significantly higher than ₹1,558.75 crore in July. Their assets under management rose to ₹1.91 lakh crore from ₹1.73 lakh crore. Silver ETFs attracted ₹1,270.63 crore.

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Multi-asset allocation funds recorded ₹3,670.97 crore in August inflows, marginally below ₹3,753.38 crore in July. The broader hybrid category received ₹10,045.34 crore, including ₹3,789.02 crore into arbitrage funds, while balanced advantage funds saw an outflow of ₹227.90 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.