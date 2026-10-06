Weak equity returns may test India’s SIP momentum

MUMBAI : Systematic investment plan (SIP) flows have held up despite Indian benchmark equity indices correcting 10% over the past two years. But that resilience is now facing its toughest test.
MUMBAI : Systematic investment plan (SIP) flows have held up despite Indian benchmark equity indices correcting 10% over the past two years. But that resilience is now facing its toughest test.
SIP contributions hit a record ₹32,297 crore in August 2026, the highest monthly inflow ever, showed data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi). This steady stream of domestic money has helped keep the Indian market resilient even as foreign investors have remained cautious, said Sid Swaminathan, managing director and chief executive of Jio BlackRock Asset Management Pvt. Ltd, which manages over ₹22,000 crore worth of assets.
SIP contributions hit a record ₹32,297 crore in August 2026, the highest monthly inflow ever, showed data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi). This steady stream of domestic money has helped keep the Indian market resilient even as foreign investors have remained cautious, said Sid Swaminathan, managing director and chief executive of Jio BlackRock Asset Management Pvt. Ltd, which manages over ₹22,000 crore worth of assets.
“But the headline SIP numbers mask some churn. There are significant stoppages and cancellations every month, even though net SIP flows continue to grow,” he said.
The Amfi data showed that 5.38 million SIPs were either discontinued or reached the end of their tenure—the highest since January 2026, when the number stood at 5.55 million,
More importantly, Swaminathan highlighted that many investors who have stopped their SIPs have held their investment for less than two years. That, he believes, raises a bigger concern for the mutual fund industry: if newer investors see a 5-10% market decline and exit, they may not stay invested long enough to benefit from equities’ long-term wealth-creation potential.
“The next challenge is not just getting people into SIPs, but helping them stay invested through periods when markets deliver little or even negative returns,” he said.
The investment decisions of retail investors and a section of institutional investors are largely influenced by trailing returns or by expectations of near-term price movements, with sentiment—fear and greed—playing a large role in investment behaviour, said a 29 September report by Kotak Institutional Equities.
Going steady
Meanwhile, Akhil Chaturvedi, executive director and chief business officer, Motilal Oswal Asset Management Co. Ltd, said, “The structural momentum of India’s SIP story is proving critics wrong.”
He believes that the underperformance in the headline Nifty 50 is no longer triggering retail redemptions. And that is because a quiet diversification revolution has taken place: more than two-thirds of active SIPs are now concentrated in flexi, mid, and small-cap funds, which continue to deliver resilient returns.
Small-cap and mid-cap funds have seen their inflows steadily build since the start of 2026. Small-cap funds attracted ₹2,942.11 crore in January, with monthly inflows rising steadily to ₹7,973.33 crore in August. Mid-cap funds have followed a similar trend, with inflows rising from ₹3,185.47 crore in January to ₹6,989.40 crore in August.
Flexi-cap funds, on the other hand, have continued to see positive flows in 2026, but the momentum has been less consistent. Inflows rose from ₹7,672.36 crore in January to a peak of ₹10,147.85 crore in April, before losing momentum and falling to ₹5,059.42 crore in August.
Chaturvedi explained: “While a massive investor base mathematically brings a higher stoppage and maturity ratio, sustained month-on-month inflows of new capital easily outpace the churn. Modern investors have decoupled from legacy panic behaviours, viewing market corrections purely as operational opportunities to average out costs.”
The real picture
Meanwhile, Feroze Azeez, joint CEO, Anand Rathi Wealth, said that the absolute number of SIPs being discontinued is less important than what is happening to the ratio between stoppages and new registrations. “The SIP stoppage ratio has come down from around 90% in May-June to 81% in July-August, which indicates the pace of new SIP registrations has been stronger than the pace of discontinuations.”
That, he believes, is a healthier way of looking at the data because SIPs can be stopped for several reasons, including a change in the investor’s scheme selection or the completion of the intended investment period. A rise in stoppages becomes more meaningful if it is sustained and starts to outpace new SIP registrations, he said.
“At the moment, the data does not suggest a broad-based pullback by retail investors,” Azeez said.
The near-term outlook for Indian equities is likely to remain a tug-of-war between earnings, global interest rates, energy costs and geopolitical risks, according to market participants. With markets already pricing in a fair amount of uncertainty, the focus is likely to shift increasingly to the earnings trajectory and inflation outlook—two key factors that could set the tone for equities in the months ahead.