SIP Stocks to buy for long-term: Reliance, TCS to HDFC Bank — experts recommend buying these five shares for 15 years

Stocks to buy for the long term: Ace investor Charlie Munger once said that money is not in buying and selling stocks but in waiting. This means the market magnate was advising investors to hold a stock as long as possible. After strong selling in the Indian stock market on Friday and expected trend reversal on Dalal Street after Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium, triggering the US Fed rate cut hopes, some bottom fishing is expected on Monday.

However, it is difficult to assume this trend reversal would be enough to establish a fresh bull trend in the Indian stock market. Similarly, it is impossible to think that profit-booking would drag at higher levels because timing the market is challenging. To counter such confusion, stock market investors advised investors to invest in select stocks and keep on accumulating on big dips. They said investing in the SIP mode can be a good option in the current market scenario.

Why are SIP stocks worth investing in? On why one should invest in stocks in SIP mode, Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, said, "A stock SIP allows disciplined investing in equities, leveraging rupee cost averaging and compounding. You choose stocks, set a fixed investment amount, and invest regularly (e.g., monthly). Benefits include disciplined investing, reduced market volatility impact, and flexibility. Stock SIP calculators estimate returns based on historical data, considering factors like stock performance, investment amount, and time period. However, returns aren't guaranteed and depend on market performance. To manage risk, assess your tolerance, research stocks thoroughly, and diversify your portfolio."

SIP stocks to buy Nikunj Saraf, CEO at Choice Wealth, believes that one should make a perspective for a very long period as it helps an investor create wealth instead of just remaining content with some gains. He advised these five SIP stocks for 15 years: HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), TCS, Asian Paints, and HUL.

1] HDFC Bank: India’s savings and credit story keeps maturing: more households open bank accounts, use digital payments, take home and small-business loans, and adopt credit cards. HDFC Bank sits at the centre of that shift — large retail deposit base, deep branch + digital reach, and proven underwriting. Over the next decade, the bank can steadily convert rising deposits into higher-quality retail and SME loans, expand fee income (cards, payments, wealth distribution) and scale securitisation to create room for more lending while keeping balance-sheet discipline. That combination fuels compoundable earnings as India’s middle class and formal credit use grow.

2] Reliance Industries: Reliance stops being “just” oil & petrochemicals — it becomes a persistent growth platform with three engines: (1) digital & connectivity (Jio) monetising 5G, enterprise cloud and digital services, (2) retail scaling both offline and new-commerce channels across hundreds of millions of customers, and (3) new energy/chemicalsinvestments capturing the green transition. Suppose Jio continues to monetise data, broadband and enterprise services aggressively, and retail expands profitably. In that case, Reliance’s diversified cash flows will compound while the company invests in renewables and materials for the energy transition — making it a durable growth conglomerate. Recent filings show stronger retail metrics and Jio’s 5G & monetisation progress.

3] TCS: TCS evolves from classic IT services to being the enterprise partner for AI-led transformation. Corporations globally will spend heavily embedding GenAI, cloud, and automation into core operations. TCS has the client relationships, balance sheet and R&D scale to convert that demand into higher-value, sticky contracts (AI.Cloud, agentic AI solutions). Over the next 5–10 years, successful productisation of AI solutions and higher-value contracts should lift order books, margins and recurring revenue streams. TCS is splitting and focusing on AI. Cloud into dedicated verticals shows management is chasing this opportunity.

4] Asian Paints: As India urbanises and incomes rise, home improvement, repaint cycles and premium decorative demand increase. Asian Paints, with its unmatched distribution, brand pull and supply chain scale, wins the bulk of that premiumization. Over time, the company broadens category adjacencies (home décor services, premium finishes) and monetises higher-margin products and professional segments — turning a steady consumption base into consistent margin-accretive growth. Despite short cyclical phases, demographic and housing trends sustain steady demand.

5] HUL: FMCG stays resilient when unemployment or markets wobble; HUL transforms by premiumising core categories, acquiring fast-growing niche brands (health/beauty), and deepening rural penetration and digital channels. With higher-margin premium SKUs and a pipeline of acquisitions (play in higher-growth niches), HUL can keep growing volumes and margins even when GDP growth softens, delivering defensive compounding for SIP investors. Recent corporate actions show the company sharpening its portfolio and investing in high-growth categories.