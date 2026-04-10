SIPs hit record high, equity MF inflows jump 56% in March despite sharp stock market selloff, shows AMFI data

Investors continue to show strong commitment to systematic investing despite the stock market selloff last month. Equity mutual funds also saw significant buying, particularly in flexi-cap and small-cap categories. 

Eshita Gain
Updated10 Apr 2026, 06:30 PM IST
SIP flows remain robust as equity MF inflow jumps 56% in March
SIP flows remain robust as equity MF inflow jumps 56% in March

Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) flows jumped to a record high in March, while equity mutual funds also witnessed healthy demand, according to monthly data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) today, April 10.

SIP inflows in March came in at 32,087 crore, the highest ever, underscoring the growing preference for disciplined, long-term equity investing among Indian households. The figure stood at 29,845 crore last month.

Despite heightened volatility driven by geopolitical developments, domestic investors have remained steadfast, continuing to invest with conviction, said Navneet Munot, MD and CEO of HDFC AMC, adding that this structural shift towards systematic investing augurs well for the long-term stability and depth of India’s capital markets.

Meanwhile, net flows into equity mutual funds jumped 56% on a month-on-month basis to 40,450 crore from 25,977 crore in February, even as geopolitical shocks rattled equity markets. On a year-on-year basis, the inflows rose almost 61% from 25,082 crore recorded in March 2025.

Among the 11 equity schemes, flexi-cap funds attracted the highest inflows at 10,054 crore. It also marked the second consecutive month of over 10,000 crore inflows in the scheme.

Small-cap and mid-cap funds inflows

Small-cap funds attracted the second-highest inflows of 6,263 crore, followed by mid-cap funds, which saw investments worth 6,063 crore.

Large & mid-cap funds inflows stood at 5,307 crore, whereas large-cap funds saw 2,997 crore worth of inflows. Multi-cap funds were at 2,981 crore, indicating strong investor appetite for diversified strategies amid evolving market conditions.

In contrast, ELSS (tax-saving) and dividend funds witnessed outflows of 437 crore and 59.21 crore, respectively in March. Value/Contra funds saw the lowest positive inflows at 2,155 crore.

Equity Mutual Funds inflows in March

CategoryNet inflow (in crore)
Multi cap funds2,981.55
Large Cap Fund2,997.84
Large & Mid Cap Fund5,307.25
Mid Cap Fund6,063.53
Small Cap Fund6,263.56
Dividend Yield Fund-59.21
Value Fund/Contra Fund2,155.55
Focused Fund2,424.59
Sectoral/Thematic Funds2,698.82
ELSS-437.34
Flexi Cap Fund10,054.12 (Highest)
Total40,450.26

Source: AMFI monthly data

Nitin Agrawal, CEO, Mutual Funds, InCred Money, said that while flows had moderated in the preceding months, March 2026 numbers provide the required confidence that positive fund flow activity can sustain even in periods of high uncertainty and volatility, a clear reflection of investor maturity.

Optimism around equities is back with a more diversified and deliberate approach to investing, he noted.

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Gold ETF inflows fall

Passive investment products continued to see decent traction during the month, with other exchange-traded funds (ETFs) emerging as the largest contributor among passive categories, attracting net inflows of 19,802 crore.

Index fund inflow stood at 8,168 crore.

Meanwhile, gold ETF recorded net inflows of 2,265 crore in March, sharply lower than 5,254 crore last month, marking a decline of about 56.9%.

The decline in flows came as relative valuations turned more favourable for equities compared with gold. Meanwhile, Fund of Funds (FoFs) received inflows of 530 crore.

Debt funds see outflows

Investor sentiment in debt mutual funds reversed sharply in March, with the category reporting outflows of nearly 2.94 lakh crore, compared to inflows of 42,106 crore in the previous month.

In the debt fund category, liquid funds accounted for the biggest share of outflows. The category saw outflows of around 1.35 lakh crore. Overnight funds also witnessed outflows of around 40,228 crore during the month.

Juzer Gabajiwala, Director at Ventura, said that debt funds have had a very muted year with collections dropping nearly 84% from last year as taxation has played a very pivotal role in the investor's mind while looking at these funds.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Eshita Gain

Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.

Mutual Fund IndustryAMFISIPsIndian Stock MarketMutual FundsEquity Funds
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