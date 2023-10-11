SIPs hit all-time high, small cap funds see 37% dip in flows
SIPs stood at ₹16,042 crore in September, up from ₹15,814 crore a month ago. Net inflows into equity funds fell 30.39% to ₹14,091.26 crore
NEW DELHI : Systematic investment plans (SIPs) into mutual funds hit an all-time high in September, crossing the ₹16,000-crore mark for the first time while inflows into small and midcap funds moderated amid sky-high valuations in some stocks. Net inflows into equity mutual funds dipped by 30% while debt fund outflows hit an 18 month high of ₹1.01 trillion, mutual fund body AMFI said Wednesday.
