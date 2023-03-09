Sirca Paints India among HDFC Securities top 3 fundamental picks

After a knee-jerk reaction to US Fed's hawkish comments, the Indian market stabilised on March 8. The Sensex rose by 123.62 points and closed at 60,348.09. Whereas, Nifty gained 42.90 points to close at 17,754.40. On March 9, the indices opened flat on mixed global cues. Investors around the globe are now digesting the higher than expected interest rates for longer duration scenario, while they wait and watch the next set of economic data.

