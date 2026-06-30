SIS announces ₹120 crore share buyback, fifth since listing; check details

SIS Buyback: SIS Ltd on June 29 said its board has approved, in principle, a proposal to undertake a share buyback of up to ₹120 crore, marking the company's fifth buyback programme since its listing in August 2017.

Meanwhile, SIS has fixed the maximum buyback price at ₹478.50 per share, representing a 10% premium to the last closing price of ₹435. At the ceiling price, the company expects to buy back nearly 25 lakh shares, although the final number of shares purchased may vary depending on the final buyback price. It added that the mode of the buyback and detailed terms and conditions will be finalised after the required approvals.

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The proposal is subject to the final approval of the board of directors and shareholders, and will be implemented in accordance with the Companies Act, 2013, the SEBI (Buy-back of Securities) Regulations, 2018, and other applicable laws.

Once executed, the proposed buyback will take the total capital returned to shareholders through dividends and buybacks to around ₹720 crore, according to the company.

As per the firm, it has returned capital to shareholders through both dividends and buybacks since becoming a listed entity. It has completed four buybacks worth around ₹420 crore and paid dividends of about ₹180 crore, taking the cumulative capital returned to shareholders to nearly ₹600 crore. The proposed fifth buyback will add another ₹120 crore, lifting the total to approximately ₹720 crore.

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Company highlights capital return track record Highlighting its record of rewarding investors, SIS Ltd said, "SIS has returned capital to shareholders in every phase of its listed life — first through dividends, then through buybacks. Across four completed buybacks (~Rs. 420 crore) and its dividends (~Rs. 180 crore), the company has returned an estimated ~Rs. 600 crore to its shareholders; this proposed fifth programme commits up to a further Rs. 120 crore, taking the cumulative total to approximately Rs. 720 crore."

According to the company, FY26 accounted for its highest annual capital return since listing. During the financial year, SIS returned around ₹249 crore to shareholders through a ₹150 crore buyback and a ₹98.86 crore dividend. Including the proposed programme, cumulative buyback expenditure would rise to about ₹540 crore, while total shareholder returns through dividends and buybacks would touch nearly ₹720 crore.

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Commenting on the proposal, Group Managing Director Rituraj Kishore Sinha said, “Since listing, SIS has bought back close to 86 lakh shares. We will continue to evaluate opportunities to return surplus capital to shareholders. The proposed fifth buyback, like the four before it, is expected to be accretive to both earnings per share and return on capital.”

SIS share performance The stock has risen 8% in last 1 month, 51% in 3 months, and 16% in the past 1 year. It had hit its 52-week high of ₹481.70 in June 2026 and its 52-week low of ₹257.40 in March 2026.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.