Six finance stocks that turned multi-bagger in just 1 year

The stock has surged 140 percent in the last 1 year and added 48 percent in 2021 YTD. It is one of the most preferred NBFC stocks among investors as well as experts with a market capitalisation of ₹4.73 lakh crore. ICICI Securities, in a report, noted that Bajaj Finance is a dominant player in the consumer finance space while it also has made a foray into various other lending segments like housing, SME lending, etc, as and when opportunities have come in. The transition towards fin-tech from being a pure lender to propel valuations and a leaner operating model and robust growth guidance will act as key triggers in the future, it added.