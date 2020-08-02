Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Six of 10 most valued companies lose 1.38 lakh crore in market valuation
The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building is pictured next to a police van in Mumbai, India, August 24, 2015. India's benchmark BSE index fell more than 5 percent on Monday to their lowest in a year, as a rout in Chinese equities sparked widespread unrest in global financial markets. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui (REUTERS)
Six of 10 most valued companies lose 1.38 lakh crore in market valuation

1 min read . Updated: 02 Aug 2020, 10:50 AM IST PTI

NEW DELHI : Six of the 10 most valued companies witnessed a combined erosion of 1,38,839.83 crore in their market valuation last week with Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank emerging as major losers.

During the last week, Sensex fell 522.01 points or 1.36 per cent.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) plunged by 50,239.78 crore to 13,10,323.21 crore.

HDFC Bank's valuation tanked 46,374.63 crore to 5,67,877.74 crore.

The market capitalisation of ICICI Bank eroded by 22,631.74 crore to 2,24,659.85 crore and that of HDFC dipped 10,078.06 crore to 3,09,254.09 crore.

ITC's valuation declined by 6,815.12 crore to 2,38,660.74 crore and that of Bharti Airtel dipped 2,700.5 crore to 3,02,701.60 crore.

In contrast, the market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) jumped 47,054.91 crore to 8,56,463.05 crore.

Infosys added 18,591.83 crore to its valuation that stood at 4,11,554.51 crore while Kotak Mahindra Bank's m-cap rose by 3,481.72 crore to 2,70,600.52 crore. The valuation of Hindustan Unilever Limited rose by 740.11 crore to 5,19,931.93 crore.

In the ranking, RIL retained the number one position followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, Infosys, HDFC, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ITC and ICICI Bank in that order.

