Six of 10 most valued companies lose 1.38 lakh crore in market valuation

NEW DELHI : Six of the 10 most valued companies witnessed a combined erosion of ₹1,38,839.83 crore in their market valuation last week with Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank emerging as major losers.

Six of the 10 most valued companies witnessed a combined erosion of ₹1,38,839.83 crore in their market valuation last week with Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank emerging as major losers.

During the last week, Sensex fell 522.01 points or 1.36 per cent.

During the last week, Sensex fell 522.01 points or 1.36 per cent. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

The market valuation of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) plunged by ₹50,239.78 crore to ₹13,10,323.21 crore.

HDFC Bank's valuation tanked ₹46,374.63 crore to ₹5,67,877.74 crore.

The market capitalisation of ICICI Bank eroded by ₹22,631.74 crore to ₹2,24,659.85 crore and that of HDFC dipped ₹10,078.06 crore to ₹3,09,254.09 crore.

ITC's valuation declined by ₹6,815.12 crore to ₹2,38,660.74 crore and that of Bharti Airtel dipped ₹2,700.5 crore to ₹3,02,701.60 crore.

In contrast, the market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) jumped ₹47,054.91 crore to ₹8,56,463.05 crore.

Infosys added ₹18,591.83 crore to its valuation that stood at ₹4,11,554.51 crore while Kotak Mahindra Bank's m-cap rose by ₹3,481.72 crore to ₹2,70,600.52 crore. The valuation of Hindustan Unilever Limited rose by ₹740.11 crore to ₹5,19,931.93 crore.

In the ranking, RIL retained the number one position followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, Infosys, HDFC, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ITC and ICICI Bank in that order.