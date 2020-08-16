Six of the 10 most valued domestic firms witnessed a combined erosion of ₹78,275.12 crore in market valuation last week, pulled down largely by heavyweights Reliance Industries andTata Consultancy Services.

During the last week, the Sensex declined 163.23 points or 0.42 per cent.

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Bharti Airtel and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the losers.

The market capitalisation of Infosys, HDFC, ITC and ICICI Bank, however, rose last week.

RIL's valuation plunged by ₹20,666.46 crore to ₹13,40,213.50 crore, taking the biggest drop among the 10 most valued firms.

The market capitalisation of TCS tanked ₹19,700.02 crore to ₹8,41,453.51 crore and that of Bharti Airtel declined ₹17,294.12 crore to ₹2,88,544.43 crore.

Hindustan Unilever Limited's valuation diminished by ₹8,634.6 crore to ₹5,10,792.18 crore.

The m-cap of Kotak Mahindra Bank eroded by ₹6,728.15 crore to ₹2,58,855.93 crore and that of HDFC Bank by ₹5,251.77 crore to ₹5,68,867.60 crore.

In contrast, HDFC's valuation jumped ₹12,609.98 crore to ₹3,21,014.11 crore.

ICICI Bank added ₹2,338.16 crore to ₹2,34,090.06 crore and the valuation of Infosys rose by ₹1,171.31 crore to ₹4,06,123.91 crore.

The market capitalisation of ITC gained ₹604.97 crore to ₹2,41,787.95 crore.

In the ranking of ten most valued companies, RIL was at the lead place followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, Infosys, HDFC, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ITC and ICICI Bank. PTI SUM MR MR

