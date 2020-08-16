Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Six of 10 top valued firms lose 78,275.12 cr in m-cap

Six of the 10 most valued domestic firms witnessed a combined erosion of 78,275.12 crore in market valuation last week, pulled down largely by heavyweights Reliance Industries andTata Consultancy Services.

During the last week, the Sensex declined 163.23 points or 0.42 per cent.

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Bharti Airtel and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the losers.

The market capitalisation of Infosys, HDFC, ITC and ICICI Bank, however, rose last week.

RIL's valuation plunged by 20,666.46 crore to 13,40,213.50 crore, taking the biggest drop among the 10 most valued firms.

The market capitalisation of TCS tanked 19,700.02 crore to 8,41,453.51 crore and that of Bharti Airtel declined 17,294.12 crore to 2,88,544.43 crore.

Hindustan Unilever Limited's valuation diminished by 8,634.6 crore to 5,10,792.18 crore.

The m-cap of Kotak Mahindra Bank eroded by 6,728.15 crore to 2,58,855.93 crore and that of HDFC Bank by 5,251.77 crore to 5,68,867.60 crore.

In contrast, HDFC's valuation jumped 12,609.98 crore to 3,21,014.11 crore.

ICICI Bank added 2,338.16 crore to 2,34,090.06 crore and the valuation of Infosys rose by 1,171.31 crore to 4,06,123.91 crore.

The market capitalisation of ITC gained 604.97 crore to 2,41,787.95 crore.

In the ranking of ten most valued companies, RIL was at the lead place followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, Infosys, HDFC, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ITC and ICICI Bank. PTI SUM MR MR

