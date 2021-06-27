Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Six of the top-10 firms add over 1.11 lakh crore in m-cap; TCS, Infosys top gainers

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries was leading the chart, followed by Tata Consultancy Services.
1 min read . 10:45 AM IST PTI

Six of the 10 most valued companies added 1,11,220.5 crore to their total market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys leading the gainers' chart.

While Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Infosys, HDFC, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India saw gains in their market valuation, Reliance Industries, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank witnessed a decline in their market capitalisation (mcap).

The mcap of Tata Consultancy Services zoomed 30,961.06 crore to 12,50,538.30 crore, the most among the top-10 firms. Infosys added 29,807.59 crore to its valuation which stood at 6,70,915.93 crore last week.

The market valuation of HDFC Bank jumped 19,838.88 crore to 8,36,426.69 crore and that of State Bank of India by 14,234.76 crore to 3,82,642.72 crore. ICICI Bank's valuation rose by 12,775.99 crore to 4,49,166.77 crore and that of HDFC by 3,602.22 crore to 4,52,778.40 crore.

In contrast, Reliance Industries' market capitalisation declined by 76,548.77 crore to 13,34,009.02 crore. HUL's mcap diminished by 7,424.7 crore to 5,75,449.55 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank by 5,084.82 crore to 3,43,934.41 crore.

Bajaj Finance's mcap declined by 763.55 crore to 3,66,662.44 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries was leading the chart, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

During the last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark gained 580.59 points or 1.10 per cent.

