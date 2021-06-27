In contrast, Reliance Industries' market capitalisation declined by ₹76,548.77 crore to ₹13,34,009.02 crore

Six of the 10 most valued companies added ₹1,11,220.5 crore to their total market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys leading the gainers' chart.

While Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Infosys, HDFC, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India saw gains in their market valuation, Reliance Industries, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank witnessed a decline in their market capitalisation (mcap).

While Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Infosys, HDFC, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India saw gains in their market valuation, Reliance Industries, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank witnessed a decline in their market capitalisation (mcap).

The mcap of Tata Consultancy Services zoomed ₹30,961.06 crore to ₹12,50,538.30 crore, the most among the top-10 firms. Infosys added ₹29,807.59 crore to its valuation which stood at ₹6,70,915.93 crore last week.

The market valuation of HDFC Bank jumped ₹19,838.88 crore to ₹8,36,426.69 crore and that of State Bank of India by ₹14,234.76 crore to ₹3,82,642.72 crore. ICICI Bank's valuation rose by ₹12,775.99 crore to ₹4,49,166.77 crore and that of HDFC by ₹3,602.22 crore to ₹4,52,778.40 crore.

In contrast, Reliance Industries' market capitalisation declined by ₹76,548.77 crore to ₹13,34,009.02 crore. HUL's mcap diminished by ₹7,424.7 crore to ₹5,75,449.55 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank by ₹5,084.82 crore to ₹3,43,934.41 crore.

Bajaj Finance's mcap declined by ₹763.55 crore to ₹3,66,662.44 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries was leading the chart, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

