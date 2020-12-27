Six of top-10 firms add 60,198 crore in m-cap; Infosys, TCS biggest gainers

Six of top-10 firms add ₹60,198 crore in m-cap; Infosys, TCS biggest gainers1 min read . Updated: 27 Dec 2020, 01:00 PM IST
- RIL, TCS, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bharti Airtel were the six winners on the top-10 chart
- HDFC Bank, HDFC, ICICI Bank and Bajaj Finance witnessed a decline in their market valuation
New Delhi: Six of the top 10 most valued Indian firms together added ₹60,198.67 crore in market valuation last week, with IT majors Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) emerging as the biggest winners.
Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), TCS, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bharti Airtel were the six winners on the top-10 chart.
On the other hand, HDFC Bank, HDFC, ICICI Bank and Bajaj Finance witnessed a decline in their market valuation.
The market capitalisation of Infosys zoomed by ₹19,849.41 crore to ₹5,26,627.07 crore.
TCS added ₹17,204.68 crore to take its valuation to ₹10,91,362.33 crore and the valuation of HUL gained ₹16,035.72 crore to ₹5,63,881.75 crore.
The market capitalisation of Bharti Airtel jumped ₹3,518.83 crore to reach ₹2,82,079.59 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank went up by ₹2,544.02 crore to ₹3,88,414.04 crore.
RIL added ₹1,046.01 crore to ₹12,64,021.09 crore.
In contrast, HDFC Bank's valuation declined ₹7,755 crore to ₹7,69,364.60 crore and that of HDFC dipped ₹4,445.63 crore to ₹4,41,728.42 crore.
The valuation of Bajaj Finance went lower by ₹4,121.69 crore to ₹3,12,360.19 crore and that of ICICI Bank dipped ₹2,263.57 crore to ₹3,54,590.10 crore.
In the ranking of most valued firms, RIL was leading the chart followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, Infosys, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance and Bharti Airtel.
During the last holiday-truncated week, the BSE benchmark inched up 12.85 points or 0.02 per cent.
