Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Six of top-10 firms add 91,629 crore in m-cap; ICICI Bank, TCS top gainers
ICICI Bank saw maximum rise with an addition of 20,272.71 crore.

Six of top-10 firms add 91,629 crore in m-cap; ICICI Bank, TCS top gainers

1 min read . 10:46 AM IST PTI

  The list of gainers had Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), TCS Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), Infosys, ICICI Bank and Bharti Airtel
  • Among the gainers, ICICI Bank saw maximum rise with an addition of 20,272.71 crore to take its valuation 3,46,497.75 crore

New Delhi: Six of the top-10 most valued domestic firms added 91,629.38 crore cumulatively in market valuation last week, with ICICI Bank and Tata Consultancy Services clocking maximum gains.

During the last week, which was holiday-truncated, the Sensex rallied 929.83 points or 2.10 per cent.

The list of gainers had Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), Infosys, ICICI Bank and Bharti Airtel.

On the other hand, HDFC Bank, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bajaj Finance saw decline in their valuation.

Among the gainers, ICICI Bank saw maximum rise with an addition of 20,272.71 crore to take its valuation 3,46,497.75 crore.

TCS m-cap zoomed by 17,579.92 crore to 10,22,900.07 crore, followed by Bharti Airtel which witnessed 16,694.01 crore jump in valuation at 2,69,449.98 crore.

The market capitalisation of Infosys rose by 14,524.89 crore to reach 4,83,304.06 crore and that of HUL gained 11,970.99 crore to 5,14,118.15 crore.

The valuation of RIL rose by 10,586.86 crore to 12,34,003.83 crore.

In contrast, HDFC Bank's valuation declined by 30,589.19 crore to 7,62,747.36 crore and the market capitalisation of Kotak Mahindra Bank tanked 11,037.31 crore to 3,65,448.53 crore.

HDFC's valuation dipped by 1,803.38 crore to reach 4,04,192.73 crore and that of Bajaj Finance declined by 1,708.34 crore to 2,93,758.31 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL continued to sit at the top position followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, Infosys, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance and Bharti Airtel.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

