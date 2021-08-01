OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Six of top-10 firms lose 96,642 crore in valuation last week

NEW DELHI : Six of the 10 most valued domestic firms witnessed a combined erosion of 96,642.51 crore in their market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries Limited taking the biggest hit.

Last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark dipped 388.96 points or 0.73 per cent.

While Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the laggards, Infosys, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India and Bajaj Finance were the winners.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries tumbled 44,249.32 crore to 12,90,330.25 crore.

Tata Consultancy Services witnessed an erosion of 16,479.28 crore to 11,71,674.52 crore in its valuation.

The valuation of Kotak Mahindra Bank plunged 13,511.93 crore to 3,28,122.93 crore and that of HDFC Bank by 8,653.09 crore to reach 7,88,769.58 crore.

HDFC's market capitalisation (mcap) declined by 7,827.92 crore to 4,40,738.35 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Limited dipped 5,920.97 crore to 5,48,405.78 crore.

In contrast, the valuation of Infosys rose by 8,475.58 crore to 6,85,819.28 crore. ICICI Bank added 4,210.38 crore to its valuation at 4,72,849.46 crore.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Bajaj Finance's valuation increased by 2,972.7 crore to 3,75,972.88 crore and that of State Bank of India by 2,275.78 crore to 3,85,275.48 crore.

In the top 10 table, Reliance Industries leads the chart, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, HDFC, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank. PTI SUM MR

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout