NEW DELHI :
Six of the 10 most valued domestic firms witnessed a combined erosion of ₹96,642.51 crore in their market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries Limited taking the biggest hit.
Last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark dipped 388.96 points or 0.73 per cent.
While Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the laggards, Infosys, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India and Bajaj Finance were the winners.
Bajaj Finance's valuation increased by ₹2,972.7 crore to ₹3,75,972.88 crore and that of State Bank of India by ₹2,275.78 crore to ₹3,85,275.48 crore.
In the top 10 table, Reliance Industries leads the chart, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, HDFC, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank. PTI SUM MR
