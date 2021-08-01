Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Six of top-10 firms lose 96,642 crore in valuation last week

Six of top-10 firms lose 96,642 crore in valuation last week

Premium
People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai
1 min read . 11:05 AM IST PTI

  • Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the laggards, Infosys, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India and Bajaj Finance were the winners.

NEW DELHI : Six of the 10 most valued domestic firms witnessed a combined erosion of 96,642.51 crore in their market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries Limited taking the biggest hit.

Six of the 10 most valued domestic firms witnessed a combined erosion of 96,642.51 crore in their market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries Limited taking the biggest hit.

Last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark dipped 388.96 points or 0.73 per cent.

Last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark dipped 388.96 points or 0.73 per cent.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

While Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the laggards, Infosys, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India and Bajaj Finance were the winners.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries tumbled 44,249.32 crore to 12,90,330.25 crore.

Tata Consultancy Services witnessed an erosion of 16,479.28 crore to 11,71,674.52 crore in its valuation.

The valuation of Kotak Mahindra Bank plunged 13,511.93 crore to 3,28,122.93 crore and that of HDFC Bank by 8,653.09 crore to reach 7,88,769.58 crore.

HDFC's market capitalisation (mcap) declined by 7,827.92 crore to 4,40,738.35 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Limited dipped 5,920.97 crore to 5,48,405.78 crore.

In contrast, the valuation of Infosys rose by 8,475.58 crore to 6,85,819.28 crore. ICICI Bank added 4,210.38 crore to its valuation at 4,72,849.46 crore.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

PE-VC deals activity set for record levels this year, i ...

Premium

Sensex marginally higher, Dow futures down 122 points

Premium

Covid-19 vaccine holdouts face restrictions in Europe a ...

Premium

Workplaces may soon start buzzing again as firms inoculate staff

Bajaj Finance's valuation increased by 2,972.7 crore to 3,75,972.88 crore and that of State Bank of India by 2,275.78 crore to 3,85,275.48 crore.

In the top 10 table, Reliance Industries leads the chart, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, HDFC, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank. PTI SUM MR

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!