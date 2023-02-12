Six of top-10 firms shed ₹49,231 crore in m-cap; HUL biggest drag
The market valuation of Hindustan Unilever plummeted by ₹15,918.48 crore to reach ₹6,05,759.87 crore.
The combined market valuation of six of the 10 most valued firms eroded by ₹49,231.44 crore last week, with FMCG major Hindustan Unilever taking the biggest hit. The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 159.18 points or 0.26% last week.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×