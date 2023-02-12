The combined market valuation of six of the 10 most valued firms eroded by ₹49,231.44 crore last week, with FMCG major Hindustan Unilever taking the biggest hit. The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 159.18 points or 0.26% last week.

Bharti Airtel, ITC, ICICI Bank, and HDFC twins were the other laggards from the top-10 list, while TCS, SBI, Reliance Industries, and Infosys posted gains.

However, the combined market valuation gain of the four firms at ₹35,840.35 crore was less than the total loss suffered by the six companies.

The market valuation of Hindustan Unilever plummeted by ₹15,918.48 crore to reach ₹6,05,759.87 crore.

The market capitalization (mcap) of Bharti Airtel tanked by ₹12,540.63 crore to ₹4,29,474.82 crore and that of ITC plunged by ₹11,420.89 crore to ₹4,60,932.38 crore. ICICI Bank lost ₹6,863.37 crore to stand at ₹5,95,885.63 crore.

The mcap of HDFC Bank dipped by ₹1,255 crore to ₹9,23,933.45 crore and that of HDFC fell ₹1,233.07 crore to stand at ₹4,91,080 crore.

From the gainers' pack, TCS added ₹19,612.52 crore, taking its valuation to ₹12,93,639.32 crore. State Bank of India's (SBI) mcap jumped ₹7,585.92 crore to reach ₹4,93,486.41 crore.

The valuation of index heavyweight Reliance Industries climbed ₹4,938.8 crore to ₹15,80,653.94 crore and that of Infosys increased ₹3,703.11 crore to ₹6,76,638.36 crore.

In the ranking of the most valued Indian firms, Reliance Industries retained its top spot, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, SBI, HDFC, ITC, and Bharti Airtel.

(With PTI inputs)

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach. Take the test