Six of top-10 Indian firms add over 1 tn in m-cap, Reliance tops the list

NEW DELHI : Six of the 10 most valued domestic companies together added ₹1,03,625.35 crore in market capitalisation last week, with Reliance Industries accounting for over half of the gains.

During the last week, the 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 572.91 points or 1.59%.

While RIL, TCS, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Infosys and HDFC witnessed a jump in their valuation, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ITC and ICICI Bank finished with losses.

The valuation of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) zoomed ₹57,688.58 crore to reach ₹11,90,857.13 crore.

HDFC Bank's market valuation jumped ₹17,102.22 crore to ₹6,06,867.94 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) advanced ₹12,088.43 crore to ₹5,22,481.19 crore.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) added ₹8,499.15 crore to its valuation to reach ₹8,33,648.55 crore.

The market capitalisation of Infosys rose by ₹8,177.58 crore to ₹3,32,980.71 crore, while that of HDFC climbed ₹69.39 crore to ₹3,27,189.91 crore.

In contrast, ITC witnessed an erosion of ₹16,041.36 crore from its valuation to stand at ₹2,38,838.05 crore.

Bharti Airtel's valuation declined by ₹3,491.56 crore to ₹3,13,530.88 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank dipped ₹791.52 crore to ₹2,67,039.65 crore.

The valuation of ICICI Bank tumbled ₹420.94 crore to reach ₹2,33,361.95 crore.

RIL maintained its top spot in the list of the 10 most valuable Indian companies, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, Infosys, HDFC, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ITC and ICICI Bank.

