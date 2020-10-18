Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Six of top-10 Indian firms' lose over 1 lakh crore in m-cap; RIL biggest hit
Over the past week, the Sensex lost 526.51 points or 1.29 per cent. (Mint)
Over the past week, the Sensex lost 526.51 points or 1.29 per cent. (Mint)

Six of top-10 Indian firms' lose over 1 lakh crore in m-cap; RIL biggest hit

1 min read . Updated: 18 Oct 2020, 01:31 PM IST PTI

  • Reliance Industries, TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, HCL Technologies and Bharti Airtel suffered losses in their market capitalisation during the week
  • Hindustan Unilever Limited, Infosys, HDFC and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the gainers

New Delhi: The combined market valuation of six of the country’s top-10 most valued firms declined by 1,02,779.4 crore last week, with Reliance Industries (RIL)taking the biggest hit.

Over the past week, the Sensex lost 526.51 points or 1.29 per cent.

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, HCL Technologies and Bharti Airtel suffered losses in their market capitalisation during the week, while Hindustan Unilever Limited, Infosys, HDFC and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the gainers.

The valuation of RIL tumbled 39,355.06 crore to reach 14,71,081.28 crore.

The market capitalisation of TCS plunged 19,681.25 crore to 10,36,596.28 crore and HDFC Bank's valuation tumbled 19,097.85 crore to 6,59,894.13 crore.

Bharti Airtel's market capitalisation eroded by 12,875.11 crore to 2,19,067.91 crore and that of HCL Technologies dropped 7,842.49 crore to 2,24,447.24 crore.

The valuation of ICICI Bank declined by 3,927.64 crore to reach 2,73,075.43 crore.

In contrast, the market capitalisation of Infosys rose by 8,540.12 crore to 4,80,291.25 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank's valuation increased by 3,290.64 crore to 2,64,555.97 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Limited jumped 2,795.97 crore to 5,05,330.81 crore.

HDFC added 502.83 crore to 3,51,986.24 crore in its valuation. In the list of top-10 firms, RIL retained its top rank followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, Infosys, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HCL Technologies and Bharti Airtel.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

RELATED STORIES
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: An investor looks at a stock market screen at a securities company in Hanoi, Vietnam. July 20, 2015. Vietnam's benchmark VN Index ended down 1.29 percent on Monday with most blue-chip shares losing, due partly to the decline of energy stocks following a change in state oil and gas group PetroVietnam's management. REUTERS/Kham/File Photo (REUTERS)

Stocks to Watch: Infosys, Reliance Industries, banks, Mindtree

2 min read . 15 Oct 2020
People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai. (REUTERS)

7 of top 10 most valued firms lose 59,260 cr in cumulative market valuation

1 min read . 20 Sep 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
x
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout