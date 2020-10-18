Six of top-10 Indian firms' lose over 1 lakh crore in m-cap; RIL biggest hit

New Delhi: The combined market valuation of six of the country’s top-10 most valued firms declined by ₹1,02,779.4 crore last week, with Reliance Industries (RIL)taking the biggest hit.

Over the past week, the Sensex lost 526.51 points or 1.29 per cent.

Over the past week, the Sensex lost 526.51 points or 1.29 per cent.

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, HCL Technologies and Bharti Airtel suffered losses in their market capitalisation during the week, while Hindustan Unilever Limited, Infosys, HDFC and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the gainers.

The valuation of RIL tumbled ₹39,355.06 crore to reach ₹14,71,081.28 crore.

The market capitalisation of TCS plunged ₹19,681.25 crore to ₹10,36,596.28 crore and HDFC Bank's valuation tumbled ₹19,097.85 crore to ₹6,59,894.13 crore.

Bharti Airtel's market capitalisation eroded by ₹12,875.11 crore to ₹2,19,067.91 crore and that of HCL Technologies dropped ₹7,842.49 crore to ₹2,24,447.24 crore.

The valuation of ICICI Bank declined by ₹3,927.64 crore to reach ₹2,73,075.43 crore.

In contrast, the market capitalisation of Infosys rose by ₹8,540.12 crore to ₹4,80,291.25 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank's valuation increased by ₹3,290.64 crore to ₹2,64,555.97 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Limited jumped ₹2,795.97 crore to ₹5,05,330.81 crore.

HDFC added ₹502.83 crore to ₹3,51,986.24 crore in its valuation. In the list of top-10 firms, RIL retained its top rank followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, Infosys, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HCL Technologies and Bharti Airtel.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.