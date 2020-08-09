Six of top-10 most valued cos add 74,240 cr in market cap; RIL leads

NEW DELHI : The combined market valuation of six of the top ten most valued companies rose by ₹74,240 crore during the last week, with Reliance Industries leading the pack.

Six firms, namely Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ITC and ICICI Bank logged gains in their market valuation for the trading week closed on Friday.

Six firms, namely Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ITC and ICICI Bank logged gains in their market valuation for the trading week closed on Friday.

On the other hand, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), Infosys, HDFC and Kotak Mahindra Bank suffered losses.

RIL's valuation zoomed by ₹50,556.75 crore to reach ₹13,60,879.96 crore, ICICI Bank's market capitalisation (m-cap) rose by ₹7,092.05 crore to ₹2,31,751.90 crore and HDFC Bank added ₹6,241.63 crore to stand at ₹5,74,119.37 crore.

Among others, TCS' m-cap rose by ₹4,690.48 crore to ₹8,61,153.53 crore, Bharti Airtel's valuation went up by ₹3,136.95 crore to ₹3,05,838.55 crore and ITC gained ₹2,522.24 crore to ₹2,41,182.98 crore.

In contrast, the market capitalisation of Infosys plunged by ₹6,601.91 crore to ₹4,04,952.60 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank's valuation came down by ₹5,016.44 crore to ₹2,65,584.08 crore, HDFC's m-cap fell by ₹849.96 crore to ₹3,08,404.13 crore and HUL lost ₹505.15 crore to ₹5,19,426.78 crore.

During the last week, the benchmark BSE Sensex advanced by 433.68 points or 1.15 per cent.

The chart of top-10 most valued companies was ruled by RIL, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, Infosys, HDFC, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ITC and ICICI Bank.

