Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Six of top-10 most valued cos add 74,240 cr in market cap; RIL leads
The Bombay Stock Exchange building is seen from a facade in Mumbai, India, May 16, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/Files

Six of top-10 most valued cos add 74,240 cr in market cap; RIL leads

1 min read . 11:10 AM IST PTI

  • Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), Infosys, HDFC and Kotak Mahindra Bank suffered losses
  Six firms, namely Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ITC and ICICI Bank logged gains

NEW DELHI : The combined market valuation of six of the top ten most valued companies rose by 74,240 crore during the last week, with Reliance Industries leading the pack.

Six firms, namely Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ITC and ICICI Bank logged gains in their market valuation for the trading week closed on Friday.

On the other hand, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), Infosys, HDFC and Kotak Mahindra Bank suffered losses. 

RIL's valuation zoomed by 50,556.75 crore to reach 13,60,879.96 crore, ICICI Bank's market capitalisation (m-cap) rose by 7,092.05 crore to 2,31,751.90 crore and HDFC Bank added 6,241.63 crore to stand at 5,74,119.37 crore.

Among others, TCS' m-cap rose by 4,690.48 crore to 8,61,153.53 crore, Bharti Airtel's valuation went up by 3,136.95 crore to 3,05,838.55 crore and ITC gained 2,522.24 crore to 2,41,182.98 crore.

In contrast, the market capitalisation of Infosys plunged by 6,601.91 crore to 4,04,952.60 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank's valuation came down by 5,016.44 crore to 2,65,584.08 crore, HDFC's m-cap fell by 849.96 crore to 3,08,404.13 crore and HUL lost 505.15 crore to 5,19,426.78 crore.

During the last week, the benchmark BSE Sensex advanced by 433.68 points or 1.15 per cent.

The chart of top-10 most valued companies was ruled by RIL, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, Infosys, HDFC, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ITC and ICICI Bank.

