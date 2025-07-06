Valuation has fallen. At its May 2 peak, Berkshire traded for close to 1.8 times book, its highest level in more than a decade. The stock now trades for a more reasonable 1.55 times book value. This is based on a Barron’s estimate that adjusts our projection of June 30 book value for changes in the value of Berkshire’s equity portfolio in the first three days of July. A valuation of 1.55 times book is close to the five-year average. Looking out to year-end 2025, Berkshire trades for about 1.5 times our estimate of book value.