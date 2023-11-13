Six stocks listed in October are already multibaggers with gains of up to 340% from their issue prices; check full list

Compared to mainline initial public offerings (IPOs), SMEs have attracted significant interest across all investor segments this year, leading to robust subscription rates and substantial listing gains. Out of the 27 SMEs that were listed in October, six are currently trading with substantial gains compared to their issue prices.

Goyal Salt emerged as the frontrunner in this lineup. The stock, which went public on October 11, 2023, enjoyed a great debut, opening at an almost 242% premium at ₹130 compared to the issue price of ₹38 apiece. Later, it ended the first day with a 258% gain at ₹136.

The stock has extended its bull run to date and is currently up by 340.5% from the issue price. The IPO garnered extraordinary investor interest, receiving subscription by a staggering 267 times, Trendlyne data showed.

The company is primarily engaged in the business of refining raw salts procured from sub-soil brine in the state of Rajasthan for use as industrial salts and edible salts. It refines and supplies a pure, refined, and quality range of triple-refined free-flow iodized salt, industrial salt, double-fortified salt, and triple-refined half-dry salt.

Vishnusurya Projects and Infra is next on the list. The stock made a decent entry on October 10, 2023, on the Indian stock exchanges, listing at ₹76.7 as compared to the issue price of ₹73.

The stock in the following 23 sessions picked up steam and rallied 170.27% to ₹207.30 apiece, and at current levels, it is trading 204.8% higher than its issue price.

The company is engaged in the mining of rough stones and the manufacturing of aggregates and manufacture-sand by using crushing plants and sand washing plants. In addition to mining activities, it is engaged in EPC projects (construction and infrastructure) delivered across all key sectors, such as water, transportation, rail, resource, and institutional development.

Likewise, Newjaisa Technologies shares have gained 200% to trade at the current price of ₹138.65 from their issue price of ₹47 apiece. Newjaisa is a technology-driven direct-to-consumer refurbished IT electronics company providing quality refurbished electronics at significant discount as compared to new products. Our goal is to provide best-in-class, refurbished electronics at affordable prices.

Vinyas Innovative Technologies was another stock that is trading over 150% higher than its IPO price. The stock made a successful entry on October 06, opening at ₹330 apiece, compared to the issue price of ₹165. It then finished the first day at Rs. 346.5, more than 110% higher than the IPO price. The stock kept its upward trajectory further to date, trading 194% higher than its IPO price.

The company is a provider of design, engineering, and electronics manufacturing services catering to global original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers in the electronic industry.

In a similar fashion, E Factor Experiences stock has gained strongly from its IPO price. The stock enjoyed a great debut, opening at an almost 53% premium at ₹115 apiece compared to the issue price of ₹75, and then it finished its debut trading day with a gain of 61% at ₹120.8 apiece.

The IPO received a huge response from investors, as it was subscribed to 68 times during the bidding period from October 06 to October 09. Taking the stock's current market price of ₹171 apiece, it is trading 128% higher than its IPO price.

E Factor Experiences is engaged in providing consumers and community with event experiences, event services, technology-based permanent and semi-permanent multimedia light & sound installations, specialised turnkey event assignments, wedding management, and private and social event solutions.

Shares of Plaza Wires have been maintaining a strong upward trend since their listing, hitting the upper circuit limit with each passing day. The company's shares got listed on the stock exchanges on October 13, 2023, raising ₹71.3 crore through the IPO.

The IPO received a tremendous response from investors, as it was subscribed to 160.98 times. The stock also enjoyed a great debut, opening at an almost 40.74% premium at ₹76 apiece compared to the issue price of ₹54. It ended the first day with a 48.5% gain at ₹80.2.

This positive momentum continued for the following 11 trading sessions, when the stock consistently hit the 5% upper circuit limit, resulting in a stellar gain of 70%. Considering the stock's current value of ₹114.55, it is trading with a gain of 115.2% over the IPO price of ₹54 apiece.

Plaza Wires is engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling wires, selling and marketing of LT aluminium cables, and fast-moving electrical goods. Its key products in the wires and cables segment are building wires, also known as house wires, single and multicore round flexible industrial cables, and industrial cables for submersible pumps and motors.

