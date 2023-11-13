Six stocks listed in October are already multibaggers with gains of up to 340% from their issue prices; check full list
Goyal Salt, Vishnusurya Projects and Infra, Newjaisa Technologies, Vinyas Innovative Technologies, and E Factor Experiences are among the SMEs that have seen substantial gains over their issue prices. Plaza Wires has consistently hit the upper circuit limit, resulting in a gain of 115.2%
Compared to mainline initial public offerings (IPOs), SMEs have attracted significant interest across all investor segments this year, leading to robust subscription rates and substantial listing gains. Out of the 27 SMEs that were listed in October, six are currently trading with substantial gains compared to their issue prices.
