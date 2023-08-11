The Indian equity market is expected to open on a weaker note on Friday following mixed cues from global peers.

The Asian markets were trading mixed, while the US stock indices ended largely flat overnight after the inflation for July came in lower than expected, raising hopes of an end to the aggressive policy tightening by central bank.

On Thursday, the domestic market got spooked by the hawkish commentary from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), with both the benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ending nearly half a percent lower each.

The RBI kept its repo rate unchanged at 6.5%, but it revised the inflation estimates for FY24 upwards to 5.4% and imposed an incremental CRR of 10% in near term.

“While RBI's status quo on interest rate didn't come as a surprise, the MPC's cautious tone and no signal of any rate cut by this year-end hurt the market sentiment. Inflation continues to be the key concern area and the RBI remaining watchful of the developments in key global economies indicates that investors' appetite for equities will be measured in the near to medium term," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities.

Here are 6 key things to know that will guide the Indian stock market today.

Asian Markets

Japan’s markets are closed for a public holiday.

South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.34% and the Kosdaq rose 0.11%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures were trading higher at 19,292 as compared to the previous close of 19,248.26.

Meanwhile, Gift Nifty was trading at 19,560 as against Nifty futures’ previous close of 19,599, indicating a weak start for the Indian benchmark indices.

Wall Street

The US stock market ended flat on Thursday after the release of July inflation data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 50.28 points, or 0.15%, to 35,173.64, while the S&P 500 rose 1.34 points, or 0.03%, to 4,469.05 points. The Nasdaq Composite ended 16.39 points, or 0.12%, higher at 13,739.06.

Among stocks, The Walt Disney Co shares climbed 4.9%, Capri Holdings soared 55.7%, while Tapestry shares fell 15.9%.

US Inflation

US consumer prices increased moderately in July, the report from the Labor Department on Thursday showed with underlying inflation pressures subsiding further last month.

The consumer price index (CPI) rose 3.2% in the 12 months through July following a 3.0% rise in June. The headline and core consumer prices both rose by 0.2% in July. The core inflation surged to 4.7%.

The modest increase in the US inflation fuelled hopes that the Federal Reserve was close to the end of its interest rate hikes.

Sebi

Capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) issued a consultation paper proposing a review of the framework for borrowings by large corporates.

It has proposed to increase the threshold for the outstanding long-term borrowings for identifying any entity as 'Large Corporates' (LC) to at least ₹500 crore from the current ₹100 crore.

Additionally, it has suggested discarding the requirement of credit rating as a criterion for identifying an entity as LC and abolishing penal provisions for non-compliance with the borrowings rule by the LC.

LIC Q1 net profit rises 14-fold

Life Insurance Corporation of India, the state-run insurance behemoth, reported a profit of ₹9,544 crore in Q1FY24, which is a nearly fourteen-fold surge from ₹683 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

LIC’s total income increased to ₹1,88,749 crore for the June quarter as against ₹1,68,881 crore in the year-ago period.

FII and DII Activity

On Thursday, foreign institutional investors (FII) net bought Indian shares worth ₹331.22 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) net purchased stocks worth ₹703.72 crore, provisional data from the exchanges showed.