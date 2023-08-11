Six things that changed for market overnight: Gift Nifty, US inflation to global market cues for Sensex today3 min read 11 Aug 2023, 07:14 AM IST
The Asian markets were trading mixed, while the US stock indices ended largely flat overnight after the inflation for July came in lower than expected, raising hopes of an end to the aggressive policy tightening by central bank.
The Indian equity market is expected to open on a weaker note on Friday following mixed cues from global peers.
