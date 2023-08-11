“While RBI's status quo on interest rate didn't come as a surprise, the MPC's cautious tone and no signal of any rate cut by this year-end hurt the market sentiment. Inflation continues to be the key concern area and the RBI remaining watchful of the developments in key global economies indicates that investors' appetite for equities will be measured in the near to medium term," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities.