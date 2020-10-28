Six triggers why Sensex slumped 600 points today

2) Domestically, the market is watching the developments in the Bihar assembly election, said Vinod Nair, Head Of Research at Geojit Financial Services. "Indian markets had started the week on a strong note due to the announcement of overwhelming Q2 result and in anticipation of increased FII inflows due increase in India’s weightage in MSCI index. It was going to be difficult to maintain this trend since the global market was turning cautious due to rising Covid cases worldwide, uncertainties of the US election and stimulus. After the initial rush, we are falling in tandem with the weak global trend as the world’s economic recovery will slow down this quarter with implications on world equities."