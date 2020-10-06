Six triggers why Sensex surged 600 points today

Indian stock markets today closed sharply higher, boosted by gains in financials and auto stocks. The Nifty ended 1.38% up at 11,662.4, its highest close in seven months. The Sensex gained 1.54% or 600 points to close at 39,574. The Reserve Bank of India today said it would hold its monetary policy committee meeting from October 7 to Oct. 9, having delayed it by a week.

"We’re currently dancing to the global tunes however we may see a shift in the focus with the beginning of the earnings season. Besides, the RBI has announced the new dates for the MPC meet and the outcome will be out on October 9. We thus expect rate-sensitive pack to remain volatile in the near future. Amid all, Nifty has surpassed the hurdle at 11,600 and we’re now eyeing the 11,800 zone so traders should continue with “buy on dips" in the index while stocks may continue to see the swings on both sides," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Here are key triggers for today's rally on Dalal Street:

1) Housing finance company HDFC Ltd today surged 8.4% and was the top gainer on the Nifty, saying loan disbursements during the September quarter were at 95% of the level from a year earlier. Carmaker Tata Motors rose 8.1% after sales at its luxury Jaguar Land Rover unit rose sharply on a sequential basis for the September quarter. "Traders bid up the prices of frontline stocks that reported good monthly data including financials and auto stocks," said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

2) Global markets were also positive, nearing a more than two-week high on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump's return to the White House from hospital where he was treated for COVID-19, and expectations of a new U.S. stimulus package being agreed rose.

3) The India Services Business Activity Index, compiled by IHS Markit, stood at 49.8 in September compared with 41.8 in August. It rose for the 5th straight month. With manufacturing activity also improving, the Composite PMI Output Index rose to 54.6 in September from 46 in August.

4) Sentiments on Dalal Street also improved as new covid cases in India fell to over one-month low today.

5) Market is rising in anticipation of better Q2FY21 results, improvement in domestic economic data and uptick in the global market, says Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services. The IT and banking sector will be in focus, in the coming weeks. Banks are showing healthy deposits and advance growth while positive Supreme Court verdict is also expected next week regarding moratorium," he said. The earnings season for the July-September quarter kicks of now with the IT giant TCS declaring its numbers tomorrow.

6) "Bulls were firmly in control today as we saw spirited buying in pivotals as well as in sectors like mortgage and cement. Expectations of relief measures for sectors adversely impacted by the pandemic also lifted investor sentiments in the broader market," said S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP Securities.

