Six triggers why Sensex surged 600 points today

"We’re currently dancing to the global tunes however we may see a shift in the focus with the beginning of the earnings season. Besides, the RBI has announced the new dates for the MPC meet and the outcome will be out on October 9. We thus expect rate-sensitive pack to remain volatile in the near future. Amid all, Nifty has surpassed the hurdle at 11,600 and we’re now eyeing the 11,800 zone so traders should continue with “buy on dips" in the index while stocks may continue to see the swings on both sides," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd.