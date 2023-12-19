The Siyaram Recycling Industries IPO, the manufacturer of brass plumbing and sanitary components IPO, which was a book-build issue, received stellar response from investor.

Siyaram Recycling IPO was subscribed 385.19 times. The public issue subscribed 459.11 times in the retail category, 96.43 times in QIB, and 597.72 times in the NII category by December 18, 2023 after three days of bidding that started from from December 14. The issue is likely to see the allotment finalized soon . The investors who applied for the issue can check the Siyaram Recycling IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is online by logging in at the BSE website or at the website of its official registrar — Cameo Cameo Corporate Services.

Siyaram Recycling IPO: How to check allotment status?

Once share allocation is announced, bidders will be able to check Siyaram Recycling IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website or at the website of its official registrar —Cameo Corporate Services.

Go to the website of Cameo India

Step 1- Login to the Cameo India

https://ipo.cameoindia.com/

Step 2- Click on ‘Company Selection’ and then select the IPO name.

Step 3- Now, enter your PAN, application number, or DP / Client ID .

Click on ‘Search’.

In a similar way, you can also check on BSE website.

Go to the BSE website.

Step 1- Login to the BSE Link

https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step2- Select ‘Equity’ and then from the dropdown, select the issue name.

Step 3- Enter your application number or PAN card number.

Click on the "Search" button.

The tentative Siyaram Recycling IPO listing date on the BSE SME with tentative listing date fixed on December 21. Friday.

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The number of shares allotted can also be seen in the IPO allotment status. The company will initiate the refund process for applicants soon. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts soon.

Siyaram Recycling IPO price band had been fixed at ₹43 to ₹46 per share. The issue was entirely a fresh issue of 49.92 lakh equity shares and at the upper end of the price band, the company, plans to raise ₹22.96 crore from the offer.

Siyaram Recycling IPO GMP Today

Siyaram Recycling Industries IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is ₹36 per share, as per market observers. This indicates that the Siyaram Recycling shares are trading at a premium of ₹36 to the issue price at ₹46 apiece in the grey market.

The GMP today suggests that the Siyaram Recycling shares estimated listing price is ₹82 apiece, a premium of 78.26% over the IPO price.

