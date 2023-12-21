Siyaram Recycling shares list with 19.6% premium at ₹55 apiece on BSE SME
Siyaram Recycling IPO began on December 14 and ended on December 18. The company raised ₹22.96 crore from the IPO which was entirely a fresh issue of 49.92 lakh shares. The IPO price band was set at ₹43 to ₹46 per share.
Siyaram Recycling IPO Listing: Siyaram Recycling Industries made a decent stock market debut on Thursday as the shares were listed with a 19.57% premium to the issue price on BSE SME. Siyaram Recycling shares began trading at ₹55.00 apiece as against the IPO price of ₹46 per share.
