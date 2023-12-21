Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Siyaram Recycling shares list with 19.6% premium at 55 apiece on BSE SME

Siyaram Recycling shares list with 19.6% premium at 55 apiece on BSE SME

Livemint ,Edited By Ankit Gohel

  • Siyaram Recycling IPO began on December 14 and ended on December 18. The company raised 22.96 crore from the IPO which was entirely a fresh issue of 49.92 lakh shares. The IPO price band was set at 43 to 46 per share.

Siyaram Recycling shares began trading at 55.00 apiece as against the IPO price of 46 per share.

Siyaram Recycling IPO Listing: Siyaram Recycling Industries made a decent stock market debut on Thursday as the shares were listed with a 19.57% premium to the issue price on BSE SME. Siyaram Recycling shares began trading at 55.00 apiece as against the IPO price of 46 per share.

Siyaram Recycling share price witnessed strong buying interest and the stock was locked at 5% upper circuit at 57.75 apiece after the listing. This led to a premium of 25.54% from the issue price.

The initial public offering (IPO) of the brass-based components manufacturer Siyaram Recycling Industries was an SME IPO and the shares are listed on the BSE SME platform.

Also Read: INOX India share price debuts with 44% premium at 949.65 on NSE

The bidding for Siyaram Recycling IPO started on December 14 and ended on December 18. The company raised 22.96 crore from the IPO which was entirely a fresh issue of 49.92 lakh shares. The IPO price band was set at 43 to 46 per share.

Siyaram Recycling IPO allotment was finalized on Tuesday, December 19, 2023.

Hem Securities is the book running lead manager of the Siyaram Recycling IPO, while Cameo Corporate Services is the IPO registrar.

Catch Live Market Updates here

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.