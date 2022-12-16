Siyaram Silk Mills, Goodyear India are HDFC Securities' top fundamental picks

The company shares were trading at ₹1,143 at 2:30 pm on Friday. With a normal monsoon and signs of a bounce back in the rural economy, Goodyear India, a leader in India’s tractor tyre industry, can grow in terms of profit and revenue in the coming time. The government will also be focusing on pumping in more money in the rural sector to increase farm income, agriculture modernisation, and rural income. Apart from growth prospects in terms of rising demand, the company will also benefit from the drop in natural rubber prices, higher/stable price in tyre replacement market, etc. Backed by GTRC, one of the world’s leading tyre company, GIL is a debt free company and reported good financial numbers in recent years, finds HDFC Securities.