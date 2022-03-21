Size alone doesn’t make PSU monoliths good investments

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Part of the pitch of the upcoming IPO of Life Insurance Corporation is its formidable size, scale and sweep. But that alone might not deliver strong shareholder returns, as the experience with several PSU leaders before it has shown
If it does manage to list on stock exchanges, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) would be among the last of government-owned businesses to offer shares to the public when they were still monoliths in their respective sectors. Before LIC, there was State Bank of India in banking, the troika of IOC, HPCL and BPCL in oil refining, Coal India in coal mining, GAIL in natural gas distribution, to name a few. Constructs of a time when the government played the lead role in business, these public sector undertakings (PSUs) had size and share. Howegovernment firmsver, data shows that size alone doesn’t make worthy returns for shareholders.
A measure of their performance is the S&P BSE PSU, an index of 30 companies owned by the government. Data for this index goes back 23 years, until 1999. This shows three distinct patterns. One, the index outperformed the broad market till about June 2013. Then, it moved in tandem till March 2018, before turning into a laggard.
Even if one scopes in on PSUs with significant share, less than one-fourth have outperformed the bellwether S&P BSE Sensex in the past 10 years. These include Container Corporation of India, Power Grid Corporation and Nalco. Some have also delivered negative returns over this period like National Fertilizers, BHEL and New India Assurance.
These are cautionary stories for investors eyeing LIC as a stock. Much as LIC dazzles with its scale and sweep, its ability to deliver shareholder returns will be a function of additional factors, including valuation, growth, profitability, how it weathers private competition and how it deals with government interference.
Distributing Profits
Over long periods, shareholder returns tend to track operational performance. On that count, the set of 366 PSUs owned by the central government exhibit worrying signs—and also offer clues on the stock market’s apathy towards them. In the 10-year period to 2019-20, the latest data available, this set has grown its revenues at an average 6.8%. In other words, it’s barely beaten inflation. Cumulative net profits have not grown at all.
Despite flat profits, this set of companies has progressively been distributing more of its surplus as dividends to its shareholders, led by the central government. In 2009-10, central PSUs paid out 36% of their cumulative net profit as dividends. This figure more than doubled to 77% in 2019-20. Thus, the surplus that PSUs are able to retain for themselves—to strengthen and expand operations—has declined by an average of 13.7% in the last 10 years.
Growth Pangs
The set of 366 central PSUs outlined above exclude banks and insurers owned by the government, but even these have their own challenges. An avalanche of bad loans has curtailed the ability of PSU banks to extend new loans. The loan book of the leader, State Bank of India, grew an average of 12% in the last 10 years. Leading private peer HDFC Bank grew at 21.6%. In 2010-11, SBI’s loan book was 4.7 times that of HDFC Bank. In 2020-21, it was 2 times.
Similar realignments are underway for the four general insurers owned by the government. Between 2013-14 and 2020-21, their total premiums grew an average 9%, against the 12% of full-stack private peers. In industries with level-playing fields, government-owned entities are shedding market share to nimble private rivals. In life insurance, the share of LIC has dropped from 75% in 2013-14 to 64% in 2020-21. Likewise, in general insurance, the share of public sector insurers has fallen from 51% to 37%.
Legacy Advantages
Yet, along with burdens of legacy, government-owned entities also have a formidable carry-forward of a business base and immense brand recall. LIC, for example, still draws two-thirds of new life insurance premiums collected by the entire industry—an impressive feat. A big reason for this is its network of individual agents, who brought in 95% of LIC’s new business in 2019-20. LIC has about 55% of the individual agents in the industry. As a result, it is still competing well on growing new business premiums.
For entities like LIC, the interplay between leveraging established advantages and competition from fleet-footed private players will determine their growth trajectory—and the kind of returns they will deliver to shareholders in the long run. PSUs house businesses that are formidable and relevant to daily lives. Several have built on their advantages to deliver worthy shareholder returns. But size and scale alone are not markers to identify them.
(www.howindialives.com is a database and search engine for public data)
