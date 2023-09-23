SJVN board approves fundraising via securitization of assets after OFS gets oversubscribed3 min read 23 Sep 2023, 09:26 PM IST
The government's 4.92 per cent share-sale offer in state-owned power producer SJVN was oversubscribed with institutional investors bidding for over 20.91 crore shares against 8.70 crore shares reserved for them.
SJVN Ltd.'s board on Saturday, September 23, accorded an in-principle approval to monetisation partial earnings of the Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station through securitisation of its future Return on Equity (RoE).
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started