SJVN, Manappuram Finance among key shares in focus to trade ex-dividend today

Dividend Stocks 2025: SJVN Ltd, Manappuram Finance Ltd among key shares in focus on Friday as will trade Ex dividend. The others include The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation, Limited, Procter & Gamble Health Limited Cantabil Retail India Ltd, Career Point Ltd, Firstsource Solutions Ltd, India Nippon Electricals Ltd, Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd, Meera Industries Ltd, Modison Ltd, Nirlon Ltd, QGO Finance Ltd, Sandesh Ltd that will trade ex-date with respect to dividends on Thursday, February 20.

February 20 had also been set as the record date for identifying the members' names who are eligible for getting dividends.

Advertisement

The record date suggests that investors who bought shares of these firms the day prior to the record date will see their names listed among the eligible shareholders for dividend payout, under the T+1 settlement process.

Dividend Payout Details SJVN Ltd- The Board of Directors on 13 February 2025 had approved interim dividend of ₹1.15/- per equity share for the Financial Year 2024-25. The Record Date for the same is fixed on 21.02.2025. The payment of dividend shall start from 06.03.2025 onwards.

Advertisement

Manappuram Finance Ltd - Mannapuram on 13 February 2025 also had declared interim dividend of Re.1 (One Rupee Only) per equity share of face value Rs.2. While it Fixed February 21,2025 as record date to ascertain the entitlement of interim dividend among the shareholders, Manappuram said that the Dividend/Dividend warrants shall be paid or dispatched on or before March 14,2025.

The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation, Limited on 12th February, 2025, had declared an Interim Dividend @ 650 % i.e., Rs. 13/- per Equity Share of face value of Re. 2/‐ each for the Financial Year 2024-25.

Advertisement

The record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of Interim Dividend was set as Friday, 21st February, 2025. The Interim Dividend will be paid within the stipulated timelines, said The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation, Limited

Procter & Gamble Health Limited had declared an Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2024-25 of Rs. 80 per Equity Share (Face Value of Rs. 10/- each). The dividend shall be paid on or before March 7, 2025. While January 31, 2025 was set as the record date for the purpose of eligibility for payment of said Interim Dividend shall be February 21, 2025.

Advertisement

Cantabil Retail India Ltd had announced Interim dividend of INR 0.50/- per equity share @ 25% on a face value of Rs. 2/- per share for the FY 2024-25.

Career Point Ltd had Declared 3rd Interim dividend for the financial year 2024-25 at Rs. 1/- per equity share i.e. 10% on the face value of Rs. 10/- per share. The said interim dividend will be paid on or before March 13, 2025.

Firstsource Solutions Ltd had announced an Interim Dividend for the financial year ending 31st March 2025 @ Rs. 4.00 per share (40%) on the paid up capital of the Company.

Advertisement

India Nippon Electricals Ltd had declared an Interim dividend of ₹12.50 (Rupees Twelve and Fifty paise only) per fully paid-up equity share of ₹5 each for the Financial Year 2024-25.

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd on 11th February 2025, has declared Interim Dividend of Rs. 2.50/- (125%) per equity share of Rs. 2/- each for the Financial Year 2024-25

Meera Industries Ltd on 11 February, 2025, had declared an 02nd time lnterim Dividend of Rs. O.5O /- per equity share of face value of Rs.10/- each i.e. @ 5%, for the financial year 2024-25.

Advertisement

Modison Ltd on on Thursday, February 13, 2025, has declared the Interim Dividend of Rs. 1.50/- (150%) per Equity share of Rs. 1/- each for the financial year 2024-25

Nirlon Ltd- on Thursday, February 13, 2025, have, interalia, considered and approved the interim dividend of Rs.15.00 per equity share of Rs.10.00 each (@150%) for the F.Y. 2024-25

QGO Finance Ltd had anounced Third Interim Dividend at Rs. 0.15 (1.5%) per Equity Share (Subject to Deduction of TDS) on the face value of the paid-up equity shares of Rupees 10/- each for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

Advertisement

Sandesh Ltd had approved declaration of interim dividend @ 25% Rs. 2.5/- (Two Rupees and Fifty Paisa only) per Equity Share of Face Value of Rs. 10/- each of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25