SJVN plans to raise up to 2,000 crore via bonds, debentures

SJVN plans to raise up to ₹2,000 crore via bonds, debentures1 min read . Updated: 12 Jan 2021, 07:59 PM IST
The Board of Directors approved the proposal of raising of funds through issue of unsecured/secured nonconvertible bonds/debentures through private placement, up to an amount of ₹2,000 crore, in one or more tranches, SJVN said in a BSE filing
NEW DELHI : State-owned power producer SJVN on Tuesday said its board has approved a proposal to raise up to ₹2,000 crore via bonds or debentures.
"The Board of Directors approved the proposal of raising of funds through issue of unsecured/secured nonconvertible bonds/debentures through private placement, up to an amount of ₹2,000 crore, in one or more tranches," a BSE filing said.
SJVN plans to raise up to ₹2,000 crore via bonds, debentures1 min read . 07:59 PM IST
Wall Street visionaries provide chilling views on next big risk13 min read . 07:49 PM IST
Bitcoin rebounds while leaving everyone in dark on true worth1 min read . 05:45 PM IST
Oil rises above $56 as tighter supply offsets virus concern1 min read . 03:43 PM IST
The funds will actually be raised from time to time with the approval of a competent authority as per the powers delegated in this regard by the company's board, it added.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.