OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >SJVN plans to raise up to 2,000 crore via bonds, debentures
In a bid to clean up election funding, the government had in January introduced electoral bonds that can be bought from specified branches of State Bank of India and used to donate money to political parties. Photo: iStockphoto
In a bid to clean up election funding, the government had in January introduced electoral bonds that can be bought from specified branches of State Bank of India and used to donate money to political parties. Photo: iStockphoto

SJVN plans to raise up to 2,000 crore via bonds, debentures

1 min read . Updated: 12 Jan 2021, 07:59 PM IST PTI

The Board of Directors approved the proposal of raising of funds through issue of unsecured/secured nonconvertible bonds/debentures through private placement, up to an amount of 2,000 crore, in one or more tranches, SJVN said in a BSE filing

NEW DELHI : State-owned power producer SJVN on Tuesday said its board has approved a proposal to raise up to 2,000 crore via bonds or debentures.

"The Board of Directors approved the proposal of raising of funds through issue of unsecured/secured nonconvertible bonds/debentures through private placement, up to an amount of 2,000 crore, in one or more tranches," a BSE filing said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

The funds will actually be raised from time to time with the approval of a competent authority as per the powers delegated in this regard by the company's board, it added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout