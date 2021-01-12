This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
SJVN plans to raise up to ₹2,000 crore via bonds, debentures
1 min read.07:59 PM IST
PTI
NEW DELHI :
State-owned power producer SJVN on Tuesday said its board has approved a proposal to raise up to ₹2,000 crore via bonds or debentures.
"The Board of Directors approved the proposal of raising of funds through issue of unsecured/secured nonconvertible bonds/debentures through private placement, up to an amount of ₹2,000 crore, in one or more tranches," a BSE filing said.
