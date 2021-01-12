Subscribe
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >SJVN plans to raise up to 2,000 crore via bonds, debentures
SJVN plans to raise up to 2,000 crore via bonds, debentures

1 min read . 07:59 PM IST PTI

The Board of Directors approved the proposal of raising of funds through issue of unsecured/secured nonconvertible bonds/debentures through private placement, up to an amount of 2,000 crore, in one or more tranches, SJVN said in a BSE filing

NEW DELHI : State-owned power producer SJVN on Tuesday said its board has approved a proposal to raise up to 2,000 crore via bonds or debentures.

State-owned power producer SJVN on Tuesday said its board has approved a proposal to raise up to 2,000 crore via bonds or debentures.

"The Board of Directors approved the proposal of raising of funds through issue of unsecured/secured nonconvertible bonds/debentures through private placement, up to an amount of 2,000 crore, in one or more tranches," a BSE filing said.

"The Board of Directors approved the proposal of raising of funds through issue of unsecured/secured nonconvertible bonds/debentures through private placement, up to an amount of 2,000 crore, in one or more tranches," a BSE filing said.

The funds will actually be raised from time to time with the approval of a competent authority as per the powers delegated in this regard by the company's board, it added.

