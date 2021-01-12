In a bid to clean up election funding, the government had in January introduced electoral bonds that can be bought from specified branches of State Bank of India and used to donate money to political parties. Photo: iStockphoto

SJVN plans to raise up to ₹ 2,000 crore via bonds, debentures

1 min read . 07:59 PM IST

PTI

The Board of Directors approved the proposal of raising of funds through issue of unsecured/secured nonconvertible bonds/debentures through private placement, up to an amount of ₹2,000 crore, in one or more tranches, SJVN said in a BSE filing