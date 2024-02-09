Hello User
SJVN Q3 results: Net profit falls 51% to 139 crore, income declines to 607 crore

SJVN Q3 results: Net profit falls 51% to 139 crore, income declines to 607 crore

PTI

SJVN net profit falls 51% to 139 crore in December quarter

SJVN Q3 results

State-owned SJVN Ltd on Friday reported an over 51 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to 138.97 crore in the December quarter, due to lower revenues.

Its consolidated net profit was 287.42 crore in the quarter ended on December 31, 2022, according to a BSE filing.

Total income in the quarter declined to 607.72 crore from 711.24 crore in the same period a year ago.

The board of directors, in its meeting on Friday, has approved an interim dividend of 1.15 per equity share for the financial year 2023-24.

