SJVN Q3 results: Net profit falls 51% to ₹139 crore, income declines to ₹607 crore
State-owned SJVN Ltd on Friday reported an over 51 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹138.97 crore in the December quarter, due to lower revenues.
Its consolidated net profit was ₹287.42 crore in the quarter ended on December 31, 2022, according to a BSE filing.
Total income in the quarter declined to ₹607.72 crore from ₹711.24 crore in the same period a year ago.
The board of directors, in its meeting on Friday, has approved an interim dividend of ₹1.15 per equity share for the financial year 2023-24.
