State-owned SJVN Ltd on Friday reported an over 51 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹138.97 crore in the December quarter, due to lower revenues. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Its consolidated net profit was ₹287.42 crore in the quarter ended on December 31, 2022, according to a BSE filing.

Total income in the quarter declined to ₹607.72 crore from ₹711.24 crore in the same period a year ago. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The board of directors, in its meeting on Friday, has approved an interim dividend of ₹1.15 per equity share for the financial year 2023-24.

