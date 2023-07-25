SJVN share price continues its winning streak, hits all-time high on hydro projects order2 min read 25 Jul 2023, 12:39 PM IST
SJVN share price surges 9.8% to touch all-time high as it wins several projects, including 5 hydro projects in Arunachal Pradesh and a solar energy deal.
SJVN share price has risen for the fifth consecutive trading session on Tuesday following several project wins in the last few days. SJVN share price surged 9.8% to touch an all time high in today's session and in the five trading sessions, SJVN shares jumped by 31% moving from ₹45.80 to ₹59.90 (CMP). SJVN share price opened at ₹60 apiece on BSE, and touched intrday high at ₹62.75 and low at ₹59.39.
